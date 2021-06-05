Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Shares Sold by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lessened its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 319,276 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 24,932 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.74% of Simpson Manufacturing worth $33,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,851,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,206,712 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $125,172,000 after acquiring an additional 159,772 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 334.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 203,162 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,985,000 after acquiring an additional 156,381 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,191,643 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $111,359,000 after acquiring an additional 133,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management acquired a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,784,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.45% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing stock opened at $110.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $110.00. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.68 and a 1-year high of $119.77. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 1.25.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.26. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 20.83%. The business had revenue of $347.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

In related news, COO Michael Olosky acquired 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $117.43 per share, with a total value of $46,972.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Karen Winifred Colonias sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems that are used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, protection, and strengthening applications.

