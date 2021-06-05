SingularityNET (AGI) Price Down 18.7% Over Last Week

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 5th. One SingularityNET coin can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000679 BTC on major exchanges. SingularityNET has a market cap of $210.24 million and $20.00 worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded 18.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SingularityNET alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.23 or 0.00076270 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00004373 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002801 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00025602 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002802 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $363.09 or 0.01017067 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,578.62 or 0.10024317 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.16 or 0.00053663 BTC.

SingularityNET Coin Profile

SingularityNET is a coin. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 867,156,743 coins. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io . The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io . SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET is a protocol for coordinating, discovering, and transacting AI algorithms at scale. SingularityNET makes a decentralized global market for AI services possible in which parties own their own data. “

SingularityNET Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SingularityNET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularityNET and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.