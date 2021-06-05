Skycoin (SKY) Price Up 5.2% This Week

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 5th. Skycoin has a market cap of $29.49 million and approximately $470,610.00 worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Skycoin coin can now be bought for about $1.47 or 0.00004062 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Skycoin has traded up 5.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002756 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002618 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.30 or 0.00066925 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.65 or 0.00296533 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $88.27 or 0.00243155 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $416.79 or 0.01148109 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003660 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,279.58 or 0.99938256 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Skycoin

Skycoin’s genesis date was April 2nd, 2015. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. Skycoin’s official website is www.skycoin.com . Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Skycoin’s official message board is medium.com/skycoin . The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Skycoin is a cryptocurrency written from scratch in Golang. It does not use PoW nor PoS and relies instead on Obelisk, a network consensus algorithm, replaces both PoW and PoS with a web of trust. Skycoin is focused on core features, security, usability and simplifying Bitcoin instead of adding features as a marketing gimmick. Understanding the Skycoin Supply and Distribution here “

Skycoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Skycoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Skycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

