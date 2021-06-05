Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) Shares Sold by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP reduced its stake in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,580 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Sleep Number were worth $1,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sleep Number in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Sleep Number in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Sleep Number in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sleep Number in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Sleep Number in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNBR opened at $111.53 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $117.01. Sleep Number Co. has a 52 week low of $36.04 and a 52 week high of $151.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.96.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $568.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.34 million. Sleep Number had a net margin of 8.54% and a negative return on equity of 81.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sleep Number Co. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SNBR. UBS Group upgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Sleep Number from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Sleep Number from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Sleep Number from $108.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sleep Number has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.20.

In other Sleep Number news, Director Daniel Alegre sold 12,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.55, for a total value of $1,382,232.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Melissa Barra sold 1,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.42, for a total transaction of $162,333.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,258,878.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,056 shares of company stock valued at $5,411,183 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

About Sleep Number

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 and 360 names.

