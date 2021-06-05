SLR Senior Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SUNS) Announces $0.10 Monthly Dividend

SLR Senior Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SUNS) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, June 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the asset manager on Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 22nd.

SLR Senior Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 94.5% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect SLR Senior Investment to earn $1.15 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 104.3%.

Get SLR Senior Investment alerts:

SUNS opened at $15.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.47. SLR Senior Investment has a fifty-two week low of $11.90 and a fifty-two week high of $16.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.41.

SLR Senior Investment (NASDAQ:SUNS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $6.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 million. SLR Senior Investment had a net margin of 137.41% and a return on equity of 7.06%. Equities analysts anticipate that SLR Senior Investment will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SUNS. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SLR Senior Investment in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of SLR Senior Investment in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SLR Senior Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

About SLR Senior Investment

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in investments in leveraged, middle-market companies in the United States. The fund invests in the form of senior secured loans, including first lien, unitranche, and second lien debt instruments. It does not invest in start-up companies or companies having speculative business plans.

Further Reading: What is the role of the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for SLR Senior Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLR Senior Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.