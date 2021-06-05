Smartlands Network Market Cap Hits $30.33 Million (SLT)

Smartlands Network (CURRENCY:SLT) traded down 9.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 5th. During the last week, Smartlands Network has traded down 17.8% against the dollar. Smartlands Network has a market cap of $30.33 million and approximately $90,980.00 worth of Smartlands Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Smartlands Network coin can now be bought for about $5.95 or 0.00016487 BTC on exchanges.

About Smartlands Network

Smartlands Network is a coin. Its genesis date was August 8th, 2018. Smartlands Network’s total supply is 7,186,785 coins and its circulating supply is 5,100,896 coins. Smartlands Network’s official Twitter account is @renmaibao . Smartlands Network’s official website is smartlands.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Social Lending Network is a financial loan ecosystem built on blockchain technology with the aim of establishing an efficient and convenient financial loan token. SLN platform offers to its users' different use cases being the main ones a decentralised digital wallet, identity authentication and a social network to the participants. Social Lending Network issued the SLT token. SLT token is an Ethereum based token (ERC20) that will allow the users to apply to Credit Lending, Collateral Lending, Wealth Management and Distributed ABS. “

Smartlands Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartlands Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smartlands Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Smartlands Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

