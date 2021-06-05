Smaugs NFT (SMG) 1-Day Volume Hits $1.26 Million

Smaugs NFT (CURRENCY:SMG) traded down 5.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 5th. Smaugs NFT has a total market cap of $2.49 million and approximately $1.26 million worth of Smaugs NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Smaugs NFT coin can now be bought for $0.0712 or 0.00000196 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Smaugs NFT has traded down 32.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002749 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $24.42 or 0.00067103 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $108.81 or 0.00299045 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.32 or 0.00242733 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $415.40 or 0.01141632 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003675 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36,374.42 or 0.99967195 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Smaugs NFT Coin Profile

Smaugs NFT’s total supply is 90,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,000,000 coins. Smaugs NFT’s official Twitter account is @smaugsnft

Smaugs NFT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smaugs NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smaugs NFT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Smaugs NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

