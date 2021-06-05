Smoothy (SMTY) Hits Market Cap of $1.66 Million

Smoothy (CURRENCY:SMTY) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 5th. One Smoothy coin can currently be purchased for $0.33 or 0.00000898 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Smoothy has traded down 8.7% against the dollar. Smoothy has a market cap of $1.66 million and approximately $680,170.00 worth of Smoothy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002762 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002589 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.10 or 0.00066540 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $106.63 or 0.00294431 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.70 or 0.00244930 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $407.27 or 0.01124614 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003639 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,233.76 or 1.00053217 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Smoothy Coin Profile

Smoothy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,089,773 coins. Smoothy’s official Twitter account is @smoothswap

Buying and Selling Smoothy

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smoothy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smoothy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Smoothy using one of the exchanges listed above.

