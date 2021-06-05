Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Shares Bought by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 28.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,181 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,931 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Snap were worth $1,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNAP. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Snap during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Snap by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Snap during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Snap during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Snap during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 52.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Snap stock opened at $61.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.31 and a beta of 1.26. Snap Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.32 and a 52 week high of $73.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.96.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $769.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.61 million. Snap had a negative net margin of 32.90% and a negative return on equity of 43.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 66.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 950,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.52, for a total transaction of $56,544,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 80,056,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,764,981,866.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joanna Coles sold 2,091 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.36, for a total value of $107,393.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,337,547.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,425,448 shares of company stock worth $145,178,921.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SNAP. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Snap in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Snap from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Snap from $66.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Snap from $62.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Snap from $65.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Snap presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.33.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

