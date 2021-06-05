SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$31.97. SNC-Lavalin Group shares last traded at C$31.78, with a volume of 138,967 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Laurentian raised their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$31.50 to C$38.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. TD Securities raised their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$33.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. CIBC raised their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$34.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$39.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Cfra set a C$35.00 price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, SNC-Lavalin Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$40.00.

The company has a market capitalization of C$5.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.40, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$29.14.

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.74 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. will post 2.0367984 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Alexander S. Taylor sold 1,713 shares of SNC-Lavalin Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.25, for a total value of C$50,105.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$43,845.75.

About SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC)

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through six segments: Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital.

