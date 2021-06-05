SnowGem (XSG) Trading 13.2% Lower Over Last Week

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 5th. SnowGem has a total market cap of $1.36 million and $45,383.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SnowGem coin can now be bought for about $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC on popular exchanges including Graviex, Mercatox and STEX. During the last week, SnowGem has traded 13.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SnowGem alerts:

Beam (BEAM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001966 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 49.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000837 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded up 32.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded down 39.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About SnowGem

SnowGem (CRYPTO:XSG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. SnowGem’s total supply is 30,907,160 coins and its circulating supply is 30,830,068 coins. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SnowGem is snowgem.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Snowgem is a Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SnowGem

SnowGem can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Graviex and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowGem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SnowGem using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SnowGem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SnowGem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.