SolGold (LON:SOLG) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $28.94

SolGold Plc (LON:SOLG) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 28.94 ($0.38) and traded as high as GBX 35.35 ($0.46). SolGold shares last traded at GBX 35.25 ($0.46), with a volume of 4,863,706 shares traded.

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 39 ($0.51) target price on shares of SolGold in a research note on Thursday, April 8th.

The company has a market capitalization of £808.04 million and a PE ratio of -50.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.07, a quick ratio of 7.04 and a current ratio of 7.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 28.94.

SolGold Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Ecuador, Australia, and Solomon Islands. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Alpala project that covers an area of approximately 50 square kilometers located in Imbabura province, Northern Ecuador, as well as holds tenements across central and southeast Queensland, Australia and Solomon Islands.

