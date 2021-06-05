Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.60.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SLDB. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Solid Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on Solid Biosciences from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on Solid Biosciences from $12.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Solid Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded Solid Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

In other news, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 2,608,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.75 per share, for a total transaction of $14,999,996.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 2,206,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.75 per share, for a total transaction of $12,688,438.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 33.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Solid Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Solid Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Solid Biosciences by 62.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,652 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Solid Biosciences by 83.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 4,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Solid Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. 71.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SLDB opened at $3.62 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.65. Solid Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.93 and a fifty-two week high of $11.58.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.13. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Solid Biosciences will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, engages in developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, a gene transfer candidate, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to drive functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles.

