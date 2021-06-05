Somero Enterprises (LON:SOM) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Somero Enterprises, Inc. (LON:SOM) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 460.55 ($6.02). Somero Enterprises shares last traded at GBX 457.50 ($5.98), with a volume of 45,610 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 430.81. The firm has a market cap of £257.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This is an increase from Somero Enterprises’s previous dividend of $0.25. This represents a dividend yield of 6.27%. Somero Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is 0.73%.

Somero Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, assembles, remanufactures, sells, and distributes concrete leveling, contouring, and placing equipment worldwide. It also offers related parts and accessories, as well as provides training services. The company's proprietary products include the CopperHead, Mini Screed C, S-485 Laser Screed, S-940 Laser Screed, S-22EZ Advanced Laser Screed, S-15R Laser Screed, S-10A Laser Screed, S-840 Laser Screed, S-158C Laser Screed, and S-22E Laser Screed machines, as well as the 3-D Profiler System software and the Somero Floor Levelness System.

