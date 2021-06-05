SonoCoin 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $146,942.00 (SONO)

SonoCoin (CURRENCY:SONO) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 5th. One SonoCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000287 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SonoCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.93 million and $146,942.00 worth of SonoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SonoCoin has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002767 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002590 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.05 or 0.00066556 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $105.74 or 0.00292552 BTC.
- Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.31 or 0.00244337 BTC.
- Kusama (KSM) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $406.54 or 0.01124835 BTC.
- SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003645 BTC.
- Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36,112.82 or 0.99917794 BTC.
- KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.
About SonoCoin
SonoCoin Coin Trading
