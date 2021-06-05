SparkPoint Trading Up 13.6% Over Last 7 Days (SRK)

SparkPoint (CURRENCY:SRK) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 5th. One SparkPoint coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, SparkPoint has traded 13.6% higher against the US dollar. SparkPoint has a market cap of $40.97 million and $1.84 million worth of SparkPoint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.39 or 0.00076199 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004377 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002782 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00025808 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002784 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $363.69 or 0.01011741 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,581.01 or 0.09961868 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00053551 BTC.

SparkPoint Coin Profile

SRK is a coin. Its launch date was March 14th, 2019. SparkPoint’s total supply is 13,838,891,241 coins and its circulating supply is 8,098,276,158 coins. SparkPoint’s official website is sparkpoint.io . SparkPoint’s official Twitter account is @sparkpointio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SparkPoint is medium.com/theecosystem

According to CryptoCompare, “SparkPoint Ecosystem is a decentralized payment gateway with integrated crypto exchanges, blockchain-based e-learning, gaming, and online store. SparkPoint Token (SRK) is the SparkPoint digital coin based on ERC-20 token standard following the Ethereum Blockchain. SRK is designed to power the four different platforms in the SparkPoint Ecosystem, viz., SparkX, SparkPlace, SparkPlay & SparkRoom being the digital wallet, e-commerce platform, gaming and application store & e-learning portal respectively. “

Buying and Selling SparkPoint

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparkPoint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparkPoint should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SparkPoint using one of the exchanges listed above.

