SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS) Stake Raised by Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC

Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS) by 48.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 271,213 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,848 shares during the period. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF makes up 11.5% of Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 3.45% of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF worth $30,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUS. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 10,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. now owns 16,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Monticello Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 9.7% during the first quarter. Monticello Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000.

QUS stock opened at $117.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $115.53. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.32 and a fifty-two week high of $118.60.

