SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Stock Holdings Boosted by Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC

Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 14.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 241,745 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,126 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 4.0% of Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.17% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $10,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redmond Asset Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 7,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 292,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,816,000 after purchasing an additional 14,746 shares during the period. Forbes J M & Co. LLP acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,080,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,022,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 13.4% in the first quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 273,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,044,000 after purchasing an additional 32,227 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPEM opened at $46.31 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $32.51 and a 52 week high of $47.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.39.

