Spectrecoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $6,042.00 (XSPEC)

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 5th. One Spectrecoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Spectrecoin has traded up 5.7% against the dollar. Spectrecoin has a market capitalization of $2.67 million and approximately $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00004677 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.56 or 0.00071094 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002800 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001331 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.90 or 0.00049795 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000629 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002773 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $97.56 or 0.00271412 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00008771 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.46 or 0.00040219 BTC.

Spectrecoin Profile

Spectrecoin (CRYPTO:XSPEC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. Spectrecoin’s official website is spectreproject.io . The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spectreproject comprises the anonymous, untraceable and secure cryptocurrency. The anonymous currency will be integrated with a mobile platform for small remittance, cash transfers. This is currently being developed for Android and later for iOS and other mobile platforms. Spectrecoin is an anonymous, untraceable and un-linkable, energy efficient, Proof-of-Stake v3 cryptocurrency. SPEC also has an advanced hierarchical deterministic wallet (HD wallet) with multiple functions and configuration options. “

Spectrecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spectrecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

