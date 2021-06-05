Spectrum (SPT) Trading Up 17% Over Last Week

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 5th. Over the last seven days, Spectrum has traded 17% higher against the dollar. One Spectrum coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Spectrum has a total market capitalization of $32,867.87 and approximately $5,271.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Spectrum alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001037 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $173.62 or 0.00480158 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00007317 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00011635 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000653 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00000229 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003801 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Spectrum Coin Profile

Spectrum (SPT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 coins. The official website for Spectrum is spectrum-token.com . Spectrum’s official Twitter account is @SpectrumSPT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Spectrum is medium.com/@spectrumspt . The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Spectrum is a decentralized online shopping using blockchain technology. It is e-commerce without the hefty middlemen fees. The user can see catalogs inventory from different sellers in one location. It enables affiliates to monetize their network and protects buyers and sellers from fraud. “

Spectrum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spectrum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Spectrum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spectrum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.