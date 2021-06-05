SPI Energy (NASDAQ:SPI) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.38. SPI Energy shares last traded at $6.11, with a volume of 390,327 shares.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.30.

Get SPI Energy alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPI Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,479,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of SPI Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $582,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPI Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $406,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of SPI Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPI Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

SPI Energy Co, Ltd. provides photovoltaic solutions for business, residential, government, and utility customers and investors. It offers engineering, procurement, and construction services to independent power developers and producers, and commercial and industrial companies. The company also develops, owns, and operates solar projects that sell electricity to power companies and other electricity off-takers.

See Also: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for SPI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.