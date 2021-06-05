Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirty-five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $186.03.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SPLK. Mizuho lowered their target price on Splunk from $180.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Splunk from $195.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price (down from $240.00) on shares of Splunk in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Splunk from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $203.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

In other Splunk news, SVP Timothy Tully sold 10,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total value of $1,463,468.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 113,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,969,706.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total value of $49,563.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,789,419.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 55,535 shares of company stock worth $7,835,915. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Splunk by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,467,295 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,323,356,000 after purchasing an additional 465,111 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Splunk by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,680,450 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $769,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,130 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Splunk by 1.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,545,920 shares of the software company’s stock worth $751,361,000 after buying an additional 98,098 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Splunk during the fourth quarter worth about $514,722,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Splunk by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,396,840 shares of the software company’s stock worth $407,199,000 after buying an additional 337,942 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPLK opened at $112.41 on Friday. Splunk has a 1 year low of $110.28 and a 1 year high of $225.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $18.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.72 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $127.07.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The software company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.21). Splunk had a negative return on equity of 42.90% and a negative net margin of 40.73%. The company had revenue of $502.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.56) earnings per share. Splunk’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Splunk will post -4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Splunk Inc provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

