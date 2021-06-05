Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirty-three brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $317.57.

A number of brokerages have commented on SPOT. Citigroup upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Pivotal Research upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 100.0% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 74.3% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. 61.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SPOT stock opened at $236.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.03 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $254.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Spotify Technology has a 12 month low of $177.21 and a 12 month high of $387.44.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a negative return on equity of 20.47%. Spotify Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

