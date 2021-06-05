SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $369.80 Million

Analysts expect SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) to post sales of $369.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for SPX FLOW’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $367.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $373.00 million. SPX FLOW reported sales of $308.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that SPX FLOW will report full-year sales of $1.52 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.55 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for SPX FLOW.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $363.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.62 million. SPX FLOW had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 7.75%. SPX FLOW’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FLOW shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of SPX FLOW from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of SPX FLOW from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of SPX FLOW from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of SPX FLOW from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. SPX FLOW presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLOW. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in SPX FLOW by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 5,065,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $272,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599,744 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in SPX FLOW during the 4th quarter valued at $34,871,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in SPX FLOW by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,433,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $372,864,000 after acquiring an additional 375,264 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPX FLOW by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 438,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,984,000 after acquiring an additional 157,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in SPX FLOW during the 4th quarter valued at $5,158,000. 93.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FLOW opened at $67.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.81. SPX FLOW has a fifty-two week low of $31.80 and a fifty-two week high of $71.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.20.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 23rd. SPX FLOW’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

SPX FLOW

SPX FLOW, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, delivers, and services process technology solutions that perform mixing, blending, fluid handling, separation, thermal heat transfer, and other activities. It operates in two segments, Food and Beverage; and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers homogenizers, pumps, valves, separators, and heat exchangers primarily under the APV, Gerstenberg Schroeder, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

