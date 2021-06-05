SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.21 Billion

Brokerages expect SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) to announce $1.21 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for SS&C Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.23 billion. SS&C Technologies reported sales of $1.14 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that SS&C Technologies will report full-year sales of $4.91 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.89 billion to $4.95 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $5.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.06 billion to $5.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow SS&C Technologies.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 20.20%. SS&C Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SS&C Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.80.

Shares of NASDAQ SSNC opened at $73.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $18.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.84 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.90. SS&C Technologies has a 52-week low of $53.45 and a 52-week high of $75.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 15.84%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSNC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in SS&C Technologies by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,464,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,220,255,000 after buying an additional 5,234,637 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $170,354,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in SS&C Technologies by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,194,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $305,160,000 after buying an additional 996,347 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in SS&C Technologies by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,867,766 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,879,000 after buying an additional 564,698 shares during the period. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its position in SS&C Technologies by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,806,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $265,988,000 after buying an additional 501,108 shares during the period. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

