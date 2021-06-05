Stabilus S.A. (ETR:STM) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Stabilus S.A. (ETR:STM) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €65.50 ($77.06).

STM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €68.00 ($80.00) target price on shares of Stabilus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on shares of Stabilus and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €66.00 ($77.65) target price on shares of Stabilus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €76.00 ($89.41) target price on shares of Stabilus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

Stabilus stock opened at €70.95 ($83.47) on Friday. Stabilus has a 52 week low of €40.20 ($47.29) and a 52 week high of €70.30 ($82.71). The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €65.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.99.

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

