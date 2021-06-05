StableUSD (USDS) Price Tops $1.00 on Major Exchanges

StableUSD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 5th. During the last seven days, StableUSD has traded down 1.2% against the dollar. One StableUSD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00007038 BTC on popular exchanges. StableUSD has a market capitalization of $522,166.10 and $93.00 worth of StableUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.63 or 0.00076936 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004380 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002784 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00025884 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002787 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $365.77 or 0.01018444 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,628.54 or 0.10103343 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.33 or 0.00053811 BTC.

USDS is a coin. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. StableUSD’s total supply is 90,000,487,233 coins and its circulating supply is 519,602 coins. The official message board for StableUSD is medium.com/stably-blog . StableUSD’s official Twitter account is @StablyCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for StableUSD is www.stably.io

According to CryptoCompare, “StableUSD (USDS) is a fiat-collateralized stablecoin created by Stably. Each StableUSD token is legally backed and redeemable for a US Dollar held in escrow accounts managed by Stably's regulated trustees, such as Prime Trust. To provide a complete and up-to-date level of transparency, Stably provides a view of its reserve balance in real-time via a live feed from the API of its reserve holders. Independent third-party Cohen & Co. also provides regular attestations on the StableUSD reserve balance. By making StableUSD redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with US dollars, it virtually eliminates volatility while still retaining many useful characteristics of a cryptocurrency – including fast transaction speed, anonymity, and immutability. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StableUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade StableUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase StableUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

