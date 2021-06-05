Stafi (FIS) Market Capitalization Tops $14.34 Million

Stafi (CURRENCY:FIS) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 5th. During the last week, Stafi has traded 12.5% higher against the dollar. One Stafi coin can now be purchased for $1.28 or 0.00003536 BTC on exchanges. Stafi has a market cap of $14.34 million and $4.01 million worth of Stafi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002771 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001293 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.91 or 0.00049542 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.84 or 0.00270574 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00008726 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.50 or 0.00040103 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00013298 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002382 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Stafi Profile

Stafi (CRYPTO:FIS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 7th, 2020. Stafi’s total supply is 102,245,900 coins and its circulating supply is 11,217,512 coins. The official message board for Stafi is medium.com/stafi . Stafi’s official Twitter account is @Stafi_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Stafi is www.stafi.io

According to CryptoCompare, “StaFi protocol is a decentralized protocol unlocking liquidity of Staked assets. StaFi aims to solve the contradiction between Mainnet security and token liquidity in PoS consensus. The token holders are staking through staking contracts built in StaFi protocol, and then get alternative tokens (rToken ,such as rXTZ, rAtom, rDot, etc.), rTokens are tradable and it can get staking rewards from the original chain at the same time. “

Stafi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stafi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stafi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stafi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

