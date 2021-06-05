Stakinglab (LABX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1,464.58

Stakinglab (CURRENCY:LABX) traded up 62.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 5th. One Stakinglab coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. Stakinglab has a market cap of $1,464.58 and approximately $803.00 worth of Stakinglab was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Stakinglab has traded 113% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.78 or 0.00027075 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 28.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00004399 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000831 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000208 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001436 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 73.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002438 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About Stakinglab

Stakinglab (CRYPTO:LABX) is a coin. Stakinglab’s total supply is 4,042,772 coins and its circulating supply is 405,158 coins. The official website for Stakinglab is labcoin.io . The Reddit community for Stakinglab is /r/Stakinglab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stakinglab’s official Twitter account is @Staking_LAB and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stakinglab was launched with an objective to offer a comprehensive platform to investors and project owners for proof of stake coin, masternode coin, and other relevant services. Their vision is to create a marketplace for all crypto investors to achieve their objective starting from first-hand information about POS/masternode coins, the best coin to staking, ICOs, platform to buy and sell, community building and mind sharing. The platform would serve as a single place to project owners to kick off their crowdsourcing to achieve their project goals. LABX is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. It will serve as a way of payment for all the services provided by StakingLab platform. “

Stakinglab Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakinglab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stakinglab should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stakinglab using one of the exchanges listed above.

