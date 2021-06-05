State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Boosts Stake in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,066 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,182 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Littelfuse worth $7,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,086,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $551,802,000 after purchasing an additional 49,655 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,927,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $490,837,000 after purchasing an additional 42,382 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 801,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,985,000 after purchasing an additional 13,826 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 787,894 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $200,645,000 after purchasing an additional 306,334 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Littelfuse by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 665,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,867,000 after buying an additional 84,001 shares in the last quarter. 94.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

In other Littelfuse news, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 4,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,202,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,234,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nathan Zommer sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.84, for a total transaction of $657,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 259,726 shares in the company, valued at $68,266,381.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,114 shares of company stock worth $5,394,807 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LFUS opened at $261.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $263.91. The stock has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.17. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.11 and a 12 month high of $287.92.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $463.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.76 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LFUS. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Littelfuse from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. CL King began coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $297.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Littelfuse currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.25.

Littelfuse Profile

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, silicon carbide diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Read More: What is the LIBOR?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.