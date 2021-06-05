State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,370 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,800 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.09% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $7,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 1,304.6% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 913 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 53.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 929 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 82.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. 86.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KNX. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 12th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Knight Equity upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.70.

In related news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 49,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $2,482,976.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 5,509 shares in the company, valued at $275,780.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP James E. Jr. Updike sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total transaction of $109,912.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,270 shares in the company, valued at $745,939.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 201,850 shares of company stock valued at $9,992,889 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

KNX stock opened at $47.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.07 and a 52 week high of $50.96.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. This is a boost from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is currently 11.72%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

