State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Stake in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,232 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.15% of SL Green Realty worth $7,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 100.2% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SLG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (down from $74.00) on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $58.25 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SL Green Realty in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SL Green Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.80.

SLG stock opened at $79.45 on Friday. SL Green Realty Corp. has a one year low of $40.47 and a one year high of $83.16. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.39, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.74.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 25.79% and a return on equity of 4.79%. The company had revenue of $226.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.3033 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.20%.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

