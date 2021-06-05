State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Holdings in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,128 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,670 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.15% of Popular worth $9,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Popular by 114.4% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 114,712 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,067,000 after buying an additional 61,220 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Popular in the first quarter worth $500,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Popular by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,923,144 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $275,876,000 after purchasing an additional 231,143 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Popular by 1,227.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 214,001 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,049,000 after purchasing an additional 197,874 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in Popular during the 1st quarter valued at $10,850,000. 89.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Popular stock opened at $81.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.95. Popular, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.05 and a 1 year high of $83.72.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $1.21. The company had revenue of $632.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.12 million. Popular had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 12.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Popular, Inc. will post 9.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from Popular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Popular’s payout ratio is presently 30.66%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BPOP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Popular from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Popular from $69.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Popular from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.17.

In related news, EVP Eduardo J. Negron sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $749,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Camille Burckhart sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total transaction of $542,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,033 shares of company stock worth $1,293,863. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico and the United States. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

