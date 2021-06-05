State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,626 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.12% of Ingredion worth $7,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INGR. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Ingredion by 217.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 8,995 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingredion in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in Ingredion by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 43,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,335,000 after purchasing an additional 5,133 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in Ingredion by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Ingredion by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 13,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the period. 85.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:INGR opened at $96.36 on Friday. Ingredion Incorporated has a 52 week low of $68.71 and a 52 week high of $98.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 253.59 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.55.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 0.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ingredion Incorporated will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.09%.

In related news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $71,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,576,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

