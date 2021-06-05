State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Stake in CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its position in shares of CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 103,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,860 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.14% of CoreLogic worth $8,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in CoreLogic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,615,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in CoreLogic by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 251,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,946,000 after acquiring an additional 21,079 shares in the last quarter. Kellner Capital LLC lifted its position in CoreLogic by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. Kellner Capital LLC now owns 74,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,880,000 after acquiring an additional 30,800 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in CoreLogic by 427.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 258,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,501,000 after acquiring an additional 209,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in CoreLogic by 349.5% during the 1st quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 86,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,839,000 after acquiring an additional 67,100 shares in the last quarter. 85.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CLGX opened at $80.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.64. CoreLogic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.80 and a 52-week high of $90.70. The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99.

CoreLogic (NYSE:CLGX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. CoreLogic had a return on equity of 38.78% and a net margin of 17.79%. The company had revenue of $422.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. CoreLogic’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that CoreLogic, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered CoreLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. CoreLogic has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.13.

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

