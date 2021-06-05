State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Stake in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 562,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,985 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.12% of New York Community Bancorp worth $7,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 92.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 189.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 54,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 12.2% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 67.3% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NYCB opened at $12.01 on Friday. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.72 and a 52-week high of $13.23. The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.34.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 31.82%. The company had revenue of $332.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.66%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.16%.

NYCB has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group cut New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.83.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB).

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.