State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Stake in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 480,292 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 27,680 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.15% of SLM worth $8,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SLM. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SLM during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SLM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SLM during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of SLM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SLM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

SLM stock opened at $19.92 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.43. SLM Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.48 and a fifty-two week high of $20.82.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.70. SLM had a net margin of 49.65% and a return on equity of 58.89%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SLM Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. SLM’s payout ratio is currently 5.38%.

Several research firms recently commented on SLM. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of SLM from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of SLM from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of SLM from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of SLM from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of SLM from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SLM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.38.

SLM Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts.

