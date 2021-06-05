State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 141,554 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,110 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Spirit AeroSystems worth $6,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,030,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the fourth quarter worth $48,319,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 93.7% in the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,441,942 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $118,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,170 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 189.9% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,426,216 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $55,751,000 after acquiring an additional 934,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the fourth quarter worth $715,000. 75.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

Shares of Spirit AeroSystems stock opened at $50.51 on Friday. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.26 and a 52-week high of $53.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 2.11.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.36). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 64.00% and a negative net margin of 27.23%. The company had revenue of $901.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.79) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.08%. Spirit AeroSystems’s payout ratio is currently -0.70%.

Several research firms have commented on SPR. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.72.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and other structure components of the fuselage, such as floor beams.

Recommended Story: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.