State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Grows Position in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,814 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.09% of Paylocity worth $8,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Paylocity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 239.5% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 258 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Infini Master Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 68.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Paylocity from $240.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $224.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Paylocity in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on Paylocity from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Paylocity from $205.00 to $184.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.94.

Paylocity stock opened at $166.50 on Friday. Paylocity Holding Co. has a one year low of $123.25 and a one year high of $218.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.35, a P/E/G ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.23.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.21. Paylocity had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $186.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. Paylocity’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.

