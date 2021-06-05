State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $6.78 Million Stock Position in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,071 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,050 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Haemonetics worth $6,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 7,350.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 298 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Haemonetics in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Haemonetics by 531.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 530 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Haemonetics in the fourth quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Haemonetics by 330.2% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. 97.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Haemonetics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. CJS Securities upgraded Haemonetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Haemonetics from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on Haemonetics from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Haemonetics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.29.

In other Haemonetics news, CEO Christopher Simon sold 956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total value of $53,507.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 11,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total value of $650,896.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,027 shares of company stock worth $840,387. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics stock opened at $55.08 on Friday. Haemonetics Co. has a one year low of $49.26 and a one year high of $142.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.35.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.21). Haemonetics had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The business had revenue of $225.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.92 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Haemonetics’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

