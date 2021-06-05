State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $6.95 Million Stock Holdings in TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 149,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,820 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.10% of TCF Financial worth $6,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in TCF Financial by 52.9% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in TCF Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in TCF Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in TCF Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in TCF Financial by 1,913.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 3,904 shares during the period. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on TCF Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.86.

NASDAQ TCF opened at $46.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.97. TCF Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $21.81 and a 52 week high of $50.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.10. TCF Financial had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 13.45%. The firm had revenue of $513.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.38 million. On average, equities analysts expect that TCF Financial Co. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ronald A. Klein sold 4,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total transaction of $229,041.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian W. Maass sold 22,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total value of $1,092,468.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 74,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,559,326.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,435 shares of company stock valued at $1,506,230 in the last quarter. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About TCF Financial

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; debit and credit cards; and check cashing and remittance services.

