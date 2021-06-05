State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $7.01 Million Stock Holdings in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,267 shares of the travel company’s stock after selling 10,030 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of TripAdvisor worth $7,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TripAdvisor by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,722,240 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $469,170,000 after purchasing an additional 463,213 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TripAdvisor by 107.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,583,587 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $45,576,000 after purchasing an additional 820,640 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TripAdvisor by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,439,195 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $41,420,000 after purchasing an additional 463,599 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,220,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of TripAdvisor by 46,457.5% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,042,887 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $56,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,647 shares in the last quarter. 71.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on TRIP. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on TripAdvisor from $26.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on TripAdvisor from $32.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Truist Securities boosted their price target on TripAdvisor from $48.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho boosted their price target on TripAdvisor from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on TripAdvisor in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.59.

Shares of TripAdvisor stock opened at $41.26 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.51. TripAdvisor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.17 and a 12-month high of $64.95. The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.69 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 3.05.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The travel company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $123.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.00 million. TripAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 36.74% and a negative net margin of 78.84%. TripAdvisor’s revenue was down 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TripAdvisor news, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 1,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $62,607.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,504. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TripAdvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 48 markets and 28 languages.

