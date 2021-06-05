State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $7.18 Million Stock Position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,999 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 17,230 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Synovus Financial worth $7,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SNV. Norges Bank bought a new position in Synovus Financial during the fourth quarter worth $56,753,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Synovus Financial by 717.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,659,932 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456,801 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Synovus Financial by 1,146.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 925,634 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,963,000 after acquiring an additional 851,395 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Synovus Financial by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,770,036 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,666,000 after acquiring an additional 768,018 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in Synovus Financial by 521.3% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 764,213 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,962,000 after acquiring an additional 641,213 shares during the period. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNV opened at $49.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Synovus Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $17.68 and a twelve month high of $50.51. The company has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.64.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $485.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.00 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 23.27% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John L. Stallworth purchased 1,920 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $47.21 per share, for a total transaction of $90,643.20. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SNV. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $54.50 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.35.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

