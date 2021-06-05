State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Lowers Position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,680 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.12% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals worth $7,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,114,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,520,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382,942 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 157.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,873,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145,403 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,994,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,945,000. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,893,000. 86.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IONS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $37.50 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Ionis Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.05.

NASDAQ:IONS opened at $34.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.78 and a beta of 1.07. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.52 and a 52-week high of $64.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.07. The company has a quick ratio of 6.67, a current ratio of 6.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $112.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.93 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 69.63% and a negative return on equity of 41.74%. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

