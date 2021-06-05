State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Lowers Position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,175 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.13% of The Timken worth $7,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TKR. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in The Timken by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,547,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $429,141,000 after purchasing an additional 34,961 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in The Timken during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,524,000. Private Advisory Group LLC raised its position in The Timken by 2.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in The Timken by 121.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 719,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,632,000 after purchasing an additional 393,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in The Timken by 6.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 115,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,372,000 after purchasing an additional 7,447 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Hansal N. Patel sold 2,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total value of $248,123.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,769.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bo Hans Olof Landin sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.56, for a total transaction of $221,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,809,920.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 177,693 shares of company stock valued at $15,569,086 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

TKR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Timken from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI cut The Timken to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. KeyCorp raised their target price on The Timken from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Timken presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

The Timken stock opened at $88.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.34. The company has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.76. The Timken Company has a fifty-two week low of $41.33 and a fifty-two week high of $92.39.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.18. The Timken had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Timken Company will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. This is a positive change from The Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. The Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.27%.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

