State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Makes New $8.42 Million Investment in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 137,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,424,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.16% of Travel + Leisure as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TNL. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the first quarter valued at approximately $510,417,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in Travel + Leisure during the first quarter valued at approximately $168,660,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Travel + Leisure during the first quarter valued at approximately $133,216,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Travel + Leisure during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,927,000. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. bought a new position in Travel + Leisure during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,808,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider James J. Savina sold 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total transaction of $410,316.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director George Herrera sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $39,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,959 shares of company stock valued at $585,113 over the last ninety days. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Travel + Leisure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Shares of NYSE TNL opened at $64.25 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of -58.94 and a beta of 1.93. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 1 year low of $25.78 and a 1 year high of $68.26.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $628.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.13 million. Travel + Leisure had a negative net margin of 4.17% and a negative return on equity of 3.81%. Travel + Leisure’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Travel + Leisure’s payout ratio is -127.66%.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

Travel + Leisure Co provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

