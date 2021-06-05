State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Raises Stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,237 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,927 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $7,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LBRDA. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 25.3% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

In other news, CAO Brian J. Wendling bought 7,500 shares of Liberty Broadband stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.00 per share, with a total value of $202,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,500. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian J. Wendling bought 4,000 shares of Liberty Broadband stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.70 per share, for a total transaction of $106,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 7.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LBRDA stock opened at $158.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.98 billion, a PE ratio of 63.86 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Liberty Broadband Co. has a fifty-two week low of $116.60 and a fifty-two week high of $164.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.26.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LBRDA. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $114.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. TD Securities raised shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liberty Broadband from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.25.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

Featured Article: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.