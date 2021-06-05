State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Reduces Position in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,840 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.11% of Acceleron Pharma worth $9,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Darwin Global Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at $120,070,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at $61,111,000. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at $38,254,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 694.4% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 272,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,893,000 after purchasing an additional 237,807 shares during the period. Finally, Avoro Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,550,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $198,307,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. 87.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ XLRN opened at $124.52 on Friday. Acceleron Pharma Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.58 and a 1 year high of $146.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.51 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.53.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.22). Acceleron Pharma had a negative return on equity of 23.81% and a negative net margin of 158.11%. The business had revenue of $24.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.95) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 469.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Acceleron Pharma Inc. will post -3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Acceleron Pharma from $137.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Acceleron Pharma from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Acceleron Pharma in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Acceleron Pharma from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Acceleron Pharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.13.

In related news, Director Joseph S. Zakrzewski sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.64, for a total value of $1,346,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,991,345.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Mccourt sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.26, for a total value of $894,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,615,257.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,500 shares of company stock worth $3,648,150. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Acceleron Pharma Company Profile

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. It offers REBLOZYL (luspatercept-aamt), a first-in-class erythroid maturation agent, for the treatment of anemia in adult patients with beta-thalassemia and transfusion-dependent anemia.

