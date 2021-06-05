State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Reduces Stock Holdings in Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its position in Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,743 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,370 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.09% of Athene worth $8,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ATH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Athene by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,512,120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $367,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,551 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Athene during the fourth quarter valued at $60,278,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Athene during the first quarter valued at $67,388,000. OCO Capital Partners L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Athene by 4.4% during the first quarter. OCO Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,242,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,597,000 after acquiring an additional 52,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Athene by 47.5% during the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,054,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,154,000 after acquiring an additional 339,407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Athene from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Barclays raised their price target on Athene from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet raised Athene from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Truist lifted their price objective on Athene from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Athene from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Athene currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.91.

Shares of NYSE:ATH opened at $62.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Athene Holding Ltd. has a one year low of $29.00 and a one year high of $63.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.01.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $1.65. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Athene had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 15.47%. The company’s revenue was up 128.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.36) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 9.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Athene news, Director H Carl Mccall sold 4,800 shares of Athene stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total transaction of $301,728.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,806,659.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Leonard Golden sold 20,000 shares of Athene stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.83, for a total value of $1,236,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,054 shares in the company, valued at $4,393,268.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,600 shares of company stock worth $4,130,662 over the last 90 days. 7.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.

