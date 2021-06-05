State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 10,011 Shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,524 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 10,011 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.08% of Dolby Laboratories worth $8,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 269 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 534 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dolby Laboratories stock opened at $97.03 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.79. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.21 and a 1 year high of $104.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of 31.91, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.97.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $319.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.29 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.26%.

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $2,988,118.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Lewis Chew sold 30,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.67, for a total transaction of $2,988,843.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DLB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.33.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

